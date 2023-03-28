In Pics | Pope Francis gets an Artificial Intelligence-makeover; Internet stunned

Artificial Intelligence is the fad of these times, with latest depictions throwing up real side of previously unimaginable realities. Whether it's former US President Barack Obama enjoying a gala time at a beach with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, or Donald Trump's 'artificial' arrest. The pictures of these imagined realities led by the 'Artificial' side of technological intelligence continues to stoke curious minds of the world.

Lately, Pope Francis, the head of Roman Catholic Church, became the center of a few Artificial Intelligence showpieces, as they imagined him sporting some luxurious fashion.