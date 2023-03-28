In Pics | Pope Francis gets an Artificial Intelligence-makeover; Internet stunned
Artificial Intelligence is the fad of these times, with latest depictions throwing up real side of previously unimaginable realities. Whether it's former US President Barack Obama enjoying a gala time at a beach with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, or Donald Trump's 'artificial' arrest. The pictures of these imagined realities led by the 'Artificial' side of technological intelligence continues to stoke curious minds of the world.
Lately, Pope Francis, the head of Roman Catholic Church, became the center of a few Artificial Intelligence showpieces, as they imagined him sporting some luxurious fashion.
Pope Francis with child
Pope Francis is the Head of the Catholic Church, the bishop of Rome and sovereign of the Vatican City State. In this picture, Pope Francis holds a child at the end of an audience with people of Rho, near Milan, at the Paul VI hall in the Vatican on March 25, 2023. For many who are used to seeing Pope pursuing Catholic religious services, the AI-avatar shown further was nothing short of a shock.
Pope Francis AI image
'The Pope drip' becomes an AI-trend
Pope's AI virality reflects how AI-images will be believed as true in coming times
People believed Pope's AI images were real indeed
