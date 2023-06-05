In Pics | Poland rises in protest against rightwing government

| Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 03:55 PM IST

Polish capital Warsaw is at the heart of huge protests against the rightwing populist government. Massive crowds rallied through the streets and attended the demonstration organised by the opposition against the Law and Justice (PiS) party before an election due in the autumn. The opposition believes the rightwing government has eroded democracy.

Anti-government protest

Reports say that since the party came into power in the year 2015, it has eroded democratic norms, thrashed independent judiciary and launched campaigns against reproductive rights and the LGBTQ+ community. People attended rallies to join the anti-government protests in large numbers.

(Photograph: AFP )

Half a million protestors

The former prime minister, Donald Tusk, who leads the Civic Platform opposition grouping, has said "We’re half a million here, it’s a record" as Poland saw the biggest political demonstration since they regained their independence from the communist regime. Although there was no official confirmation, Warsaw city hall gave an estimate of 500,000 people and the city’s metro was swamped with crowds.

(Photograph: AFP )

Rally marks 34th anniversary of democracy

Donald Tusk, Polish Civic Platform leader, and Poland’s former president Lech Walesa joined with protests and could be seen holding a banner in Polish colours during the march. The rally was organised to mark the 34th anniversary of the 1989 elections, which was an important moment for Poland and ended communist rule.

(Photograph: AFP )

Donald Tusk returns to politics

“The whole of Poland, the whole of Europe and the whole world sees how strong we are and how we are ready to fight for democracy and freedom again, like we did 30, 40 years ago,” Tusk addressed the crowds at the beginning of the rally. He served as Poland's prime minister for two terms and returned to national politics as the president of the European Council after five years.

(Photograph: AFP )

People Polish and EU flags

The protest brought various opposition groups together, with people raising banners that included everything from trans rights to trade union representation. Many people were seen waving Polish and European flags during the demonstration. People of Poland protests against "high living costs, swindling and lies, in favour of democracy, free elections and the EU".

(Photograph: AFP )

Expected polls of election

As per reports, the polls indicate that neither Tusk’s Civic Platform nor PiS are expected to win enough votes to form a government alone. The result of the elections is likely to be dependent on how smaller parties manage and are able to form a coalition that works for democracy.

(Photograph: AFP )

People travelled to Warsaw rally

There were marches in cities across Poland, however, many people from various parts of the country travelled to Warsaw to take part in the main rally. “PiS has been here for eight years,” one protestor said. “If they win again, Poland will be ruined and we will be Hungary or China.”

(Photograph: AFP )