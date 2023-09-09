In pics | PM Modi welcomes G20 leaders at Bharat Mandapam, key moments
A recreated version of the Konark Wheel, originally found at the Sun Temple in Puri, Odisha, was used as a decorative setting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greeting of G20 leaders as they gathered at the summit location, Bharat Mandapam, on Saturday (September 9). Take a look at some of the key moments.
Bharat Mandapam
A general view Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 summit in New Delhi.
(Photograph:Reuters)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sports an eye patch
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made an appearance at the G20 Summit sporting a distinctive eye patch. The 65-year-old leader wore this new accessory following a recent facial injury sustained during his jog the previous Saturday.
(Photograph:Twitter)
PM Modi greets British counterpart Rishi Sunak, also called the 'son-in law' of India.
PM Modi greets British counterpart Rishi Sunak, also called the 'son-in law' of India.
(Photograph:Twitter)
PM Modi welcomes US President Joe Biden at the G20 venue.
PM Modi welcomes US President Joe Biden at the G20 venue.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Indian PM Narendra Modi at Session 1 of the G20 Summit
Indian PM Narendra Modi at Session 1 of the G20 Summit, focusing on the topic of "One Earth," underscored the importance of advancing development that prioritiSes the well-being of humanity. This aligns with the long-standing emphasis on human-centric progress found in Indian culture.
(Photograph:Twitter)
PM Modi hugs African Union Chairperson Azali Assoumani.
PM Modi hugs African Union Chairperson Azali Assoumani.
(Photograph:Twitter)
World Bank President Ajay Banga, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Joe Biden pose for the group photo during G20 Summit.
World Bank President Ajay Banga, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Joe Biden pose for the group photo during G20 Summit.