In Pics | PM Modi, President Murmu and others pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and other leaders paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 154th birth anniversary on Monday (Oct 2). PM Modi said Gandhi’s global impact motivates the entire humankind to live with unity and compassion.
French Embassy in India pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
"On #GandhiJayanti, Ambassador-designate Thierry Mathou and everyone at the French Embassy pay tribute to the Mahatma and the values of peace, tolerance and non-violence that he staunchly upheld. Gandhiji is deeply admired in France, as reflected in statues in Strasbourg and Vauréal." French Embassy in India posted on X.
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on X said, "On Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, I'm deeply moved by his enduring legacy. His message of non-violence remains a beacon of hope for equality and justice worldwide. Gandhi's profound influence on Dr. Martin Luther King and the US civil rights movement reminds us of the power of his ideals."
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha unveils statue of Mahatma Gandhi
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and a Spinning Wheel (Charkha) at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar.
PM Modi pays floral tribute
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid respect on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary at his memorial in Rajghat, in New Delhi on Tuesday (Oct 2).
President Murmu pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
President of India Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital.