In Pics | PM Modi goes snorkelling in Lakshadweep

Written By: Navya Beri Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 03:04 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform on Thursday to describe his recent visit to the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and shared several pictures including an "exhilarating experience" in which he attempted snorkelling.

PM Modi appreciates scenic beauty of Lakshadweep

In a series of posts on X, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared pictures of the scenic beauty of the islands and said "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

(Photograph: Twitter )

'Exhilarating experience'

Calling it an 'exhilarating experience', PM Modi posted pictures of him trying out snorkelling.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Glimpse of underwater marvels

The Indian prime minister, who took a plunge into the waters of Lakshadweep, also gave a glimpse of the underwater marvels.

(Photograph: Twitter )

'Moments of pure bliss'

PM Modi said, "And those early morning walks along the pristine beaches were also moments of pure bliss."

(Photograph: Twitter )

'Lakshadweep's tranquillity is mesmerising', says PM Modi

"In addition to the scenic beauty, Lakshadweep's tranquillity is also mesmerising," the Prime Minister posted.

(Photograph: Twitter )