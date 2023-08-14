IN PICS | Perseid meteor shower peaks, lights up skies across the world

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 02:25 AM IST

What is the Perseid meteor shower?

According to NASA, the Perseid meteor shower occurs when Earth passes through the debris trail from the comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, causing particles left behind by the comet to interact with the atmosphere causing bright streaks of light in the sky. The Perseids, streak across the sky at 60 kilometres per second from mid-July to the end of August orbit the sun every 133 years and last came through the solar system in 1992, as per the American space agency.



Image shows Perseid meteor shower over Shebenik National Park, Albania, on August 13, 2023.

(Photograph: Reuters )

It's far from over

The Perseid meteor shower also known as the year's brightest meteor shower began last month on July 14 and while it will continue until September 1, there is still time to view the captivating sight it peaked on August 11, 12, and 13.



The best viewing hours are reported to be from midnight to just before dawn. Image shows the Perseid meteor shower over Kuklici, North Macedonia, on August 13, 2023.

(Photograph: Reuters )

How did it all begin?

Discovered in 1862, the celestial wanderer Swift-Tuttle emerged from the diligent observations of Horace Tuttle and Lewis Swift, each working independently.



Swift, hailing from California and embracing amateur astronomy, discerned the luminous object racing past Earth on July 15.



Subsequently, on July 18, Tuttle, a distinguished Harvard astronomer, also detected the comet. Their concurrent revelations led to the comet's dual nomenclature, commemorating both their contributions.



Image shows a shooting star and the lighthouse during the Perseid meteor shower in Lastovo, Croatia.

(Photograph: Reuters )

The Perseid meteor shower

Giovanni Schiaparelli, an Italian astronomer, was the first to discover the relationship between meteor showers and comets. He also said that the orbit of a comet discovered by Lewis Swift and Horace Tuttle coincided with the path taken by the source material of Perseids.



Image taken on August 12, 2023, shows a view of the sky during the Perseid meteor shower over the historical Phrygian Valley near Ihsaniye, Turkey.

(Photograph: AFP )

Best way to observe astronomical event

Observers can watch the Perseid meteor shower from wherever they are. According to NASA, the space enthusiasts can expect to see up to 100 meteors per hour.



The city dwellers, however, may see none of them. One must prepare themselves to watch the Perseid meteor shower.



The first step is to decrease the amount of light in the field of view by choosing a place in the countryside or a nearby park with fewer lights.



The Milky Way galaxy appears as Perseid meteor streaks across the sky above a camping site in the southern Israel Negev desert near the Israeli village of Faran early on August 12, 2023.

(Photograph: AFP )

'Most active'

The Perseids are one of the most active meteor showers of the year. It is considered to be one of the best astronomical events as it also produces bright meteors. It gets its name from Perseus, the constellation from which it originates.





Meteor streaks across the night sky above a camping site in the southern Israel, on August 12, 2023.

(Photograph: AFP )