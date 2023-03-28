In pics | People gather to mourn Nashville school shooting victims

Written By: Anamica Singh Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

Nashville school shooting left six people, including three kids under the age of nine, dead. The police have released Nashville school shooting footage, in which 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale can be seen wielding what looks like an assault weapon. The shooter then proceeds to shoot down the glass doors first and enters the building, checking out different rooms before shooting down various hallways.

Nashville school shooting

A 28-year-old former student of a private Christian school fatally shot three children and three adult staffers at the institution in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday. What triggered the shooting is not known yet.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Shooter left behind a manifesto

The police chief told reporters the suspect had drawn detailed maps of the school, including entry points for the building. The chief said the suspect identified as transgender but no further clarity was provided.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Nashville shooting video released

Nashville school shooting footage from a CCTV camera was released by officials which shows the suspect driving up to the school, shooting down doors and proceeding to the hallway.

(Photograph: AFP )

The suspected weapon used

The Nashville police later also released new images of the weapons reportedly used by the suspect for the shooting, as well as damage sustained during the shooting.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Nashville residents mourn victims

Nashville residents held a vigil at a church to mourn the victims of the shooting. Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9, along with staffers Mike Hill, 61, a school custodian, Cynthia Peak, 61, a substitute teacher, and Katherine Koonce, 60, were remembered at the vigil in United Methodist Church.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Memorial outside school

A memorial has been set up outside The Covenant School where people have been gathering to remember and mourn the victims of yet another shooting in the US.

(Photograph: AFP )

'How is this still happening?'

An Illinois mother, who reportedly survived last year's mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois, called on US lawmakers to do more to stop the gun epidemic in the US. "How is this still happening?," asked Ashbey Beasley. "How are our children still dying? And why are we failing them? Gun violence is the number one killer of children and teens. It has overtaken cars."

(Photograph: Reuters )