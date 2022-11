IN PICS | Palestinians hold rare gathering to mark death anniversary of Fatah founder Yasser Arafat

Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 05:54 PM(IST)

Marking the 18th death anniversary of Palestinian leader and Fatah founder Yasser Arafat, tens of thousands of Palestinians on Thursday held a massive gathering in a show of support for the Fatah faction. Though in the past Fatah’s Islamist rival Hamas has disrupted the demonstrations, this time the huge gathering commemorating Arafat’s death was held without any incident.

Gaza's Katiba park | Thousands of Palestinians hold yellow flags in support of Fatah

Crowds marched to Gaza City’s Katiba park, waving the yellow flags of Fatah, which Arafat founded in the 1960s. They also held photos of President Mahmoud Abbas’, Arafat’s successor.

Arafat died under mysterious circumstances in 2004 at a hospital in France after two years of an Israeli siege on his West Bank headquarters.

Palestinians accuse Israel of poisoning the Fatah founder however they have offered no proof.

(Photograph:Twitter)