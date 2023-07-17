In pics | ‘Out of control’ wildfires: Thousands evacuated from Spanish island La Palma

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 02:45 PM IST

Thousands evacuated from Spain's La Palma

More than 4,000 people were evacuated from their homes as the Spanish island of La Palma witnesses “out of control” wildfires, said the local officials. So far, the blaze has affected an area of about 4,500 hectares and destroyed dozens of homes across La Palma since it first began early Saturday in El Pinar de Puntagorda, a wooded area in the north of the island in the Canaries.



The wildfire also began days after the temperature of the ground in some parts of Spain crossed over 60 degree Celsius during the deadly heatwave that has been sweeping across parts of Europe, the United States, and China.

‘Out of control’ wildfires

Fernando Clavijo, president of the Canary Islands, said around 20 houses have been destroyed since Saturday as the fire has advanced.



“The fire advanced very quickly,” said Clavijo, adding that the “fire is out of control”. He also went on to attribute this rapid advancement of the blaze to “the wind, the climate conditions as well as the heatwave that we are living through.”



This also prompted the regional government to put neighbouring islands, including Tenerife and Gran Granaria, on official alert due to the risk of forest fires.

Forced evacuations in parts of La Palma

The president of the Canary Islands, on Sunday, also said that there some reluctance by the locals to leave their home. La Palma is home to nearly 85,000 people out of which over 4,000 have been reportedly evacuated, so far. “There has been some resistance by local people to leaving their homes, but I appeal to people to be responsible,” Clavijo told reporters. Local officials have also reported the forced evacuation of 50 people from Tenerife, one of the eight Canary Islands since the wildfire broke out on Saturday.

Response to the wildfires

As of Sunday, ten aerial units and 300 firefighters were deployed to bring the wildfire under control in La Palma, reported Reuters. In an interview with Reuters, the firefighters working to bring the wildfire under control on the island, said they are also burning an area to ensure the blaze stopped at a road and not spread further. Meanwhile, King Felipe VI of Spain, also called Clavijo and expressed his support for the people of the Spanish archipelago off Africa’s western coast.

Firefighters describe situation as 'difficult'

"Difficult, it was a bit difficult because of the shifting wind and the heat of the last days but we are holding on," 46-year-old firefighter, Jose Fernandez (in this image) told Reuters. Speaking about their plans to bring the blaze under control, another firefighter told Reuters how they are planning "a technical fire" to ensure the fire stopped at a road and did not spread further. "Now we are going to do a technical fire at this perimeter. We will begin burning that slope so it will come down and stop at the road," the firefighter told the news agency. He added, "That is what we are going to do to secure all this area and try to save a house. At night the wind is going to come from the top of the mountain downward and if we don’t enclose this area, it could jump over."

Smoke caused by wildfire seen from space!

The effects of the wildfire could also be seen from space as shown in a satellite image released by NASA of the smoke spreading over La Palma. This is the second natural crisis on the island since the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in September 2021. At the time, more than 2,000 buildings were destroyed and thousands were forced to leave their homes after the lava began pouring out from the volcano.



The island was also covered in ash for months until the eruption ended three months later.

