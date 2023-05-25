In Pics | NYC is the worst city to start a career: Study
As per recent studies conducted by the personal finance site, WalletHub, New York City (NYC) has been ranked as the worst place to start a career. Out of the 182 cities, New York was ranked the worst to start a career owing to the challenging environment that the city poses for recent college graduates looking to kickstart their professional lives.
In the "2023's Best & Worst Places to Start a Career" report, WalletHub has analysed 26 metrics across categories, such as professional opportunities and quality of life to learn which are the best and worst cities to start a career.
Newark, New Jersey, is in the 180th position, Gulfport City, Mississippi, is ranked 181, and Detroit is at 179th spot.
Metrics of the study
Metrics of the study included the number of entry-level jobs available per 100,000 working-age residents, the average monthly starting salary, housing affordability, the average length of the work week, and more.
(Photograph:AFP)
Sky-rocketing rent prices in NYC
The city's sky-high rents have hit record-breaking levels for the second consecutive month. Rent prices for studio apartments in Manhattan rose by 13.5 per cent compared to last year. Brooklyn and Queens also saw an increase of 14.8 per cent and 12.8 per cent, respectively, in rent prices, compared to the previous year.
(Photograph:AFP)
NYC’s position is very shocking!
Barry Drexler, a career coach in New York City, disagrees with the report of WalletHub. He stated that "it is very surprising to me that New York is ranked last. I don't agree with it, and I'm speaking from someone whose office is currently in New York."
(Photograph:AFP)
Best US cities to start a career
Atlanta emerged as the best city in the US to start a professional career, followed by Orlando, Salt Lake City, Columbia and Tampa.