In Pics | NYC is the worst city to start a career: Study

As per recent studies conducted by the personal finance site, WalletHub, New York City (NYC) has been ranked as the worst place to start a career. Out of the 182 cities, New York was ranked the worst to start a career owing to the challenging environment that the city poses for recent college graduates looking to kickstart their professional lives.

In the "2023's Best & Worst Places to Start a Career" report, WalletHub has analysed 26 metrics across categories, such as professional opportunities and quality of life to learn which are the best and worst cities to start a career.

Newark, New Jersey, is in the 180th position, Gulfport City, Mississippi, is ranked 181, and Detroit is at 179th spot.

