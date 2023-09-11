In PICS – Novak Djokovic wins US Open 2023, beats Daniil Medvedev to lift record 24th Grand Slam title
Serbian Novak Djokovic created history by becoming the first male Tennis player in the Open Era to register a record 24 Grand Slam title wins, equalling legendary Margaret Court's record. He achieved this unbelievable feat by beating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the Men’s Singles final in US Open 2023 on Sunday.
Novak - Greatest among the greats!
Novak Djokovic created history on Sunday, becoming the first-ever male Tennis player to win 24 Grand Slams in the Open Era. He stands tall with this tally, ahead of his contemporaries Rafael Nadal (22) and Roger Federer (20). His achievement puts him right beside the legendary Margaret Court, who had won 24 Slam titles in her decorated career.
Djoko goes past Medvedev to create history
In the Men’s Singles US Open 2023 final, Djokovic defeated his old foe –his 2021 Australian Open finalist, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in straight sets (6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3) to win his fourth US Open title, first since 2018.
Game recognises game!
Novak Djokovic, Tennis’ greatest player in the Open Era, paid tribute to his good friend and late basketball legend, Koby Bryant, by wearing a t-shirt with ‘Mamba’ written on it after winning the Men’s Singles US Open 2023 final.
Novak leads Federer in unique list
With this win over Daniil Medvedev, the Serbian superstar became the first player to win three Slams in a year on four occasions – 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023. He surpasses veteran Roger Federer on the list, who won three Majors in a calendar year three times (2004, 2006 and 2007).
Will Novak chase his 25th Grand Slam win?
Djokovic, 36, has repeatedly said he doesn’t know how many more Slam wins are left in him. Given the Australian Open is a few months away, it remains to be seen if Novak will aim for the 25th Grand Slam title or hang his boots in the meantime.