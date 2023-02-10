In pics: North Korea displays its military strength at night-time parade
During a nighttime military parade, North Korea showed off its prowess in the production of missiles by displaying more intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) than had ever been seen at once in addition to a brand-new launcher that might be a sign of the creation of a new solid-fuel missile system.
The much awaited parade to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the North Korean army's formation was held in Pyongyang on Wednesday night, according to the official news agency KCNA.
The parade was attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter, who is thought to be preparing for a potential future in the hereditary dictatorship of the nation.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea's army, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea February 8, 2023
(Photograph:Reuters)
Kim Jong Un at the podium during the night-time Army parade
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greets the crowd from a podium during a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea's army, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea February 8, 2023.
(Photograph:Reuters)
A missile is displayed during a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea's army, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea February 8, 2023
(Photograph:Reuters)
Military vehicles participate in a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea's army, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea February 8, 2023
(Photograph:Reuters)
Fireworks at the military parade
Fireworks are launched during a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea's army, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea February 8, 2023
(Photograph:Reuters)
Troops participate in a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea's army, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea February 8, 2023.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Troops march in coordination at the military parade
Troops march in coordination at the military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea's army, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea February 8, 2023