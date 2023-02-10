In pics: North Korea displays its military strength at night-time parade

During a nighttime military parade, North Korea showed off its prowess in the production of missiles by displaying more intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) than had ever been seen at once in addition to a brand-new launcher that might be a sign of the creation of a new solid-fuel missile system.

The much awaited parade to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the North Korean army's formation was held in Pyongyang on Wednesday night, according to the official news agency KCNA.

The parade was attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter, who is thought to be preparing for a potential future in the hereditary dictatorship of the nation.

Take a look.