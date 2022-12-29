In pics | Niagara falls partially freezes over after 'blizzard of the century'

Written By: Nishtha Badgamia Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 07:40 PM IST

As the "blizzard of the century" brought parts of the United States to a standstill after temperatures dropped below - 45°C in some of the states due to the bomb cyclone it also managed to freeze parts of the great Niagara falls. Several images and videos of the beautiful phenomenon have been making rounds on social media. Here are some of them:

Parts of the falls frozen

While parts of the falls were frozen, according to The New York Post, the sheer volume of water that gushes over, combined with the constant movement of the raging liquid, ensures that they almost never completely freeze.

'Looking towards the American side'

Image posted by Twitter user, Kenneth who describes himself as a, "semi-retired amateur photographer making his way through the Anthropocene." with the caption "Frozen Niagara Falls. Looking towards the American side."

Winter wonderland

"Niagara Falls which separates Ontario in Canada from New York in the US was frozen by a powerful storm and bone-chilling temperatures", wrote one Twitter user along with mesmerising visuals of the partially frozen falls

Collective name for three waterfalls

Niagara falls is made of three different waterfalls which border between US and Canada. The largest among the three, Horseshoe Falls is within the international border of both countries, while smaller ones named American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls are in the US. (Anadolu agency via Getty images)

Niagara Falls: Where tonnes of water flows every second!

According to the Niagara Falls New York State Park, around 3,160 tonnes of water flow every second at a rate of 32 feet per second.

'More majestic than usual'

The image is a screenshot of a video posted by a Twitter user, Niagara Action, which has since garnered over 2,500 likes and thousands of views and one user commented, "Looks more majestic than usual." (Photo: Anadolu agency/@NiagaraAction)



