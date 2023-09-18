In Pics: New sites find way to UNESCO's World Heritage List

Written By: Prisha Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 05:01 PM IST

After wrapping up its discussions related to the sites which are in danger, UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee added new sites to its prestigious World Heritage List.

Santiniketan, India

Marking a joyous moment for Indians, West Bengal's Santiniketan – where Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore spent many years of life – became a part of the UNESCO World Heritage List. “BREAKING! New inscription on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List: Santiniketan, #India. Congratulations!” wrote the UNESCO on X.

Tell es-Sultan, Jericho

The pre-historic site of Tell al-Sultan, which is located near the Palestinian city of Jericho in the occupied West Bank, was also included in the World Heritage List by the United Nations' cultural organisation.



Tell al-Sultan, which is estimated to be older than the pyramids of Egypt, is an oval-shaped tell, or mound in Jordan Valley which is known to have prehistoric deposits of human activity.

Forest Massif of Odzala-Kokoua in Congo

The Forest Massif of Odzala-Kokoua in Congo was also inscribed in the World Heritage List. It is one of the oldest parks of Africa along with one of the world's largest tropical rainforests.

Volcanoes and Forests of Mount Pelée and the Pitons of Northern Martinique

The global significance of Pitons du Carbet and Mount Pelee is based on their representation of materials, processes and volcanic features. In the history of volcanology, the 1902-1905 eruption has been considered an important event which has caused a dramatic impact on St. Pierre town.

Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago

UNESCO has recognised Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago in the north of Vietnam as a world natural heritage. This inclusion has taken the number of total UNESCO-recognised world heritage sites located in Vietnam to nine.

Andrefana Dry Forests, Tsingy de Bemaraha National Park

The Dry Forests of Andrefana Falls in Tsingy de Bemaraha World Heritage property's serial extension and consists of five protected areas. Almost the whole range of ecological and evolutionary variation that falls inside the western forests of Madagascar from north to south was covered in the new component.



