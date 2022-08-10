In pics | Nearly 60% of land in the European Union and UK face drought warnings

The European Drought Observatory stated that at least 60 per cent of the land in the European Union and UK is currently under drought warnings.
Data from a 10-day span near the end of the month of July has been the basis for the conclusions.
According to the monitor, 45 per cent of the land is currently under warning, which denotes a moisture deficiency in the soil, and the other 15 per cent is under a more serious category of alert.
The release of the new statistics coincides with the food crisis. The crisis got worse due to extreme weather and might continue for a while.
July has been one of the three warmest months ever, over 0.4 degrees Celsius above the 1991-2020 average, the sixth warmest mont
According to a senior scientist Copernicus, water reservoirs in numerous regions of Europe were at extremely low levels in July, not enough to meet the demand.
The month of July in France witnessed a total of 9.7 mm of rainfall, which made it the driest month there since its first record in 1959.
July was the driest month in the southern part of the UK since records began in 1836.
Following a string of drier-than-normal months, with the exception of February, the UK only received 46.3 mm, or 56 per cent of its average rainfall.
Last month, at least one day above 40 degrees Celsius was experienced by Spain, France, and the UK.
On July 19, the UK had a temperature above 40 degrees Celsius.