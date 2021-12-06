In Pics | Nearly 1,000 people participate in world’s biggest stand-up paddle competition in Paris

People take part during the 11th edition of race of Paddle organised by Nautic Festival SA, on December 5, 2021. Nearly 1,000 competitors gathered on the Seine river in Paris, between the Bibliotheque Nationale of France and the quai de Javel Bas, to participate in the event.
People from 41 nationalities
Nautic Paddle is the largest event in the world on a river with participants of 41 nationalities. As a ritual, the stand-up paddle starts at the opening of the Nautic de Paris from the National Library of France at 7:45 am.
Different costumes
Participants were seen wearing different costumes while they were paddling their boat. These participants were selected by drawing lots in early October.
Seats for press and partners
People gather all across the venue to see the competition. As per reports by local media, nearly 100 seats are allocated to the press and partners.
Pedestrians watch
As participants struggle their way to make it to the top, pedestrians watch the race of paddle.