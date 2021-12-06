In Pics | Nearly 1,000 people participate in world’s biggest stand-up paddle competition in Paris

As world's biggest stand-up paddle competition returns to Paris this winter, nearly 1,000 people from across 41 nationalities take part.

Nearly 1,000 participants

People take part during the 11th edition of race of Paddle organised by Nautic Festival SA, on December 5, 2021. Nearly 1,000 competitors gathered on the Seine river in Paris, between the Bibliotheque Nationale of France and the quai de Javel Bas, to participate in the event.

(Photograph:AFP)