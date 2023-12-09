In Pics | NASA scientists inspect Artemis 2 booster At Florida's Kennedy Space Center

Written By: Vikrant Singh Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 11:27 PM IST

Engineers and technicians at NASA worked on processing the right forward centre segment of the Space Launch System solid rocket boosters for the Artemis II mission. This activity took place inside the Rotation, Processing, and Surge Facility (RPSF) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Tuesday, Nov 27. 2023.

Inside NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida

Inside the Rotation, Processing, and Surge Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, engineers and technicians are actively involved in processing the right forward centre segment of the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket. The date for this specific operation is Nov. 28, 2023. This processing is a crucial initial step before the stacking operations commence, forming the twin solid rocket boosters for the SLS rocket designated for NASA's Artemis II mission.



(Photograph: Others )

Inspection of each segment one by one

The ongoing processing of these segments serves as the primary preparatory phase before stacking operations. The team, after the segments' rail arrival in September, meticulously inspects each segment one by one. They lift them to a vertical position, ensuring both the solid propellant and segment meet the necessary criteria for integration and launch.

(Photograph: Agencies )

Processing and inspecting of the propellant

On Monday, Nov 27, 2023, engineers and technicians are actively involved in the processing and inspecting of the propellant of the right forward centre segment of the Space Launch System solid rocket boosters. This operation is also taking place inside the Rotation, Processing, and Surge Facility (RPSF) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

(Photograph: Agencies )

Step-by-step transfer

Following the completion of processing for all 10 segments, a step-by-step transfer will occur. Each segment will be moved individually to the Vehicle Assembly Building for stacking atop the mobile launcher. These boosters, standing 17 stories tall and burning six tons of propellant every second, collectively generate more thrust than 14 four-engine jumbo commercial airliners. Together, the twin boosters contribute over 75 per cent of the total SLS thrust at launch.

(Photograph: Agencies )

The Artemis II mission

The Artemis II mission, a significant part of NASA's initiative to establish a prolonged science and exploration presence on the Moon and, eventually, Mars, will involve sending four astronauts around the Moon. This mission aims to contribute to the agency's long-term goals for space exploration and scientific endeavours.

(Photograph: Agencies )