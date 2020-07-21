In pics: Nalini Sriharan and her role in Rajiv Gandhi's assasination

As Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case, reportedly attempted suicide in prison, let's take a look at her role in the conspiracy:

Graduate with no political links

A graduate in English language and Literature from Ethiraj College, Nalini was working with a private firm in Chennai. She was the eldest of three children born to Padmavathi, a nurse, and P Sankara Narayanan, a police inspector, who died in 2016.

Unlike the other convicts in the case, neither Nalini nor her family had any political links. It was her brother Bagyanathan’s camaraderie with some friends that brought Murugan to her home.

