In Pics | MV Ganga Vilas, world's longest river cruise, flagged off in Varanasi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (January 13) flagged off MV Ganga Vilas- the world's longest river cruise in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi via video conferencing. Addressing the event, Prime Minister Modi said the longest river cruise from Kashi to Dibrugarh is being flagged off today which will bring to the fore, places of tourism in North India on the world tourism map. "The commencement of MV Ganga Vilas river cruise which will sail over 3200 km is a living example of the development of inland waterways in the country. Work is being done on the development of 111 national water highways across 24 states," Modi added.
The river cruise will begin its journey in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and travel around 3,200 km in 51 days to reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh. The journey will allow tourists to embark upon an experiential voyage and indulge in the art, culture, history, and spirituality of India and Bangladesh, according to an official statement on Friday.
MV Ganga Vilas will begin its journey from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.
MV Ganga Vilas will begin its journey from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and will travel around 3,200 kilometres in 51 days to reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh, sailing across 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh, according to a an official statement on Friday.
Prime Minister Modi flags off MV Ganga Vilas via video conferencing.
Directly addressing tourists from foreign nations who are traveling on the maiden journey of the cruise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today India has everything and a lot beyond your imagination."
The river cruise has 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists.
The MV Ganga Vilas has 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the luxury amenities.
MV Ganga Vilas curated to bring out the best of India to be showcased to the world.
The 51 days cruise is planned with visits to 50 tourist spots including World Heritage Sites, National Parks, River Ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam.
The maiden voyage has 32 tourists from Switzerland. (Twitter- @sidhant)
The journey will give the tourists an opportunity to embark upon an experiential voyage and indulge in the art, culture, history, and spirituality of India and Bangladesh.