In Pics | MV Ganga Vilas, world's longest river cruise, flagged off in Varanasi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (January 13) flagged off MV Ganga Vilas- the world's longest river cruise in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi via video conferencing. Addressing the event, Prime Minister Modi said the longest river cruise from Kashi to Dibrugarh is being flagged off today which will bring to the fore, places of tourism in North India on the world tourism map. "The commencement of MV Ganga Vilas river cruise which will sail over 3200 km is a living example of the development of inland waterways in the country. Work is being done on the development of 111 national water highways across 24 states," Modi added.

The river cruise will begin its journey in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and travel around 3,200 km in 51 days to reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh. The journey will allow tourists to embark upon an experiential voyage and indulge in the art, culture, history, and spirituality of India and Bangladesh, according to an official statement on Friday.