IN PICS | Mumbai Indians IPL 2023: Surya, Tilak lead MI to Playoffs

Written By: Aditya Pimpale Updated: May 27, 2023, 05:34 PM IST

After a turbulent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign Mumbai Indians bounced back from the disappointment after they made it to the Playoffs. With the rise of young and talented Tilak Varma, Mumbai were impressive even in the absence of key members like Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer while Suryakumar Yadav was also at his fluent best.

Arjun Tendulkar finally gets his debut (Source – IPL/BCCI)

After warming the bench for multiple seasons, Arjun Tendulkar finally got his debut for MI in the IPL on 16 April 2023 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Arjun would bowl two overs and give 17 runs and would later defend 19 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad to win the contest for MI.

(Photograph: Others )

MI lose against CSK for the first time in 12 years at Wankhede (Source – IPL/BCCI)

Having gone 12 years without a win at Wankhede Stadium, CSK broke MI’s winning streak at their fortress on 8 April 2023. Local boy Ajinkya Rahane in the CSK camp would turn the screws and smash 61 runs to lead MS Dhoni’s men to a comfortable win and end the winning run.

(Photograph: Others )

Suryakumar Yadav runs riot against GT at Wankhede (Source – IPL/BCCI)

Playing against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium on 12 May, Suryakumar Yadav was at his peak of power. Sky smashed 103 runs off 49 deliveries as Mumbai posted 218 on the board. The innings would lead the foundation for a 27-run win for the home side as they were firmly in the race for a playoff place.

(Photograph: Others )

Cameron Green punches MI’s ticket to Playoffs (Source – IPL/BCCI)

Needing a win in the final match of the league season with a big margin saw MI chase 201 runs on 21st May. While Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan gave a good start to Mumbai, it was Cameron Green’s hundred that made the headlines on the day. In just 47 deliveries, Green scored an unbeaten 100 which paved the way for a big win to help improve the net run rate for MI while also ensuring two points that would help them guarantee a place in the playoff.

(Photograph: Others )

Akash Madhwal runs the show against LSG in Eliminator (Source – IPL/BCCI)

Coming into the match, MI were the underdogs in the Eliminator clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and needed an inspirational performance to advance to the final. An unknown youth quality named Akash Madhwal stepped up to run the show for Mumbai with the ball. Defending 183 runs, Madhwal’s superb show saw LSG restricted to 101 as he ended with figures of 5/5 in 3.3 overs.

(Photograph: Others )