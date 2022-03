Satellite images

As per the reports, at least seven fires have been spotted within Chernobyl's exclusion zone.

According to a statement by Ukraine's parliament, the satellite imagery has been provided by the European Space Agency.

Here's the satellite image:

Using @Pierre_Markuse 's custom script for @sentinel_hub EO Browser, smaller fires just south of the Chornobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve and due west of Chornobyl can be seen from 21 March 2022 Sentinel-2 data.



Some are fires in croplands, some in forests. — Jessica McCarty (@jmccarty_geo) March 22, 2022

The statement read: "Probably the fire was caused by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, namely the shelling or arson. For the same reasons and taking into account the work in martial law, the ASKRS points cannot perform their functions in full, as well as the staff of SSE "Ecocenter"."

"According to the Classification of Emergencies, the criteria for fire in the Exclusion Zone should not exceed 0.05-0.2 sq. Km, but the current state of the area of ​​fires exceeds these indicators ten times," it added.



(Photograph:AFP)