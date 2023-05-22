In Pics | Mount Etna eruption spews ash, forces closure of Catania airport

Written By: Navya Beri Updated: May 22, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

One of the most active volcanoes of the World, erupted on Sunday (21 May), spewing ashes and forcing the closure of a nearby airport in Sicily. "Due to the eruptive activity of Etna and copious amounts of volcanic ash on the airport surfaces, flight operations are suspended until safety conditions are restored," Catania airport said in a statement.

Volcanic eruption forces shutdown of local airport

(Photograph: Twitter )

Loud rumbles heard in region

As per Repubblica daily, loud rumbles were heard in the region from early Sunday.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Heavy cloud impends eruption view

According to the National Institute for Geophysics and Vulcanology, a heavy cloud around the volcano's summit made it impossible to see the eruptions.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Layers of dark gritty dust covers cars

Images shared by local media showed cars in the city covered in layers of dark grainy dust.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Etna: Europe's tallest active volcano

Etna is the tallest active volcano in Europe and has frequently erupted in the past 500,000 years.



(Photograph: Twitter )