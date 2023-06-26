In Pics | Most remote places on Earth

Updated: Jun 26, 2023

Technology might have connected different parts of the world, making it easier to travel to different regions. But there are some places which remain remote and scarcely occupied by people. Here are some of the most remote places on Earth.

Tristan Da Cunha

One of the most remote points on earth, Tristan da Cunha, is a volcanic island located in the South Atlantic Ocean. It is a British Overseas Territory and Edinburgh of the Seven Seas, also known as "The Village", is the only settlement here. The Village is the most remote permanent settlement on Earth. The island has its own constitution and is home to about 240 people. The only way to reach the island is by boat. (Image credit:@kalmantibs/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Pitcairn Island

The only British Overseas Territory in the Pacific Ocean, the Pitcairn Islands is a group of four volcanic islands. It consists of Pitcairn, Ducie, Henderson, and Oeno Islands, but the only inhabited one is Pitcairn Island. According to the last estimate in 2021, the island is only inhabited by 47 people. (Image credit: Wikimedia Commons)

(Photograph: Others )

Grise Fiord

With around 100 inhabitants, Grise Fiord is a small Inuit Village and one of the most remote places on Earth. It is located on Ellesmere Island and is the northernmost permanent settlement in Canada. (Image credit:@dhr_adu701/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Easter Island

A part of Chile, Easter Island is a remote island about 2,200 miles away from the coast. The island is famous for its mysterious monolithic statues that were built by indigenous people and carved out of volcanic rock. It is a UNESCO World Heritage site with less than 8,000 inhabitants. (Image credit: Unsplash)

(Photograph: Others )

Ittoqqortoormiit, Greenland

Located between Greenland’s National Park and Scoresby Sound, Ittoqqortoormiit is one of the most remote places and remains frozen for nine months a year. It has a small settlement of about 450 people and is known for its rich marine life and wildlife. (Image credit: Wikimedia Commons)



(Photograph: Others )

Oymyakon, Russia

Russia's Oymyakon is situated near the Arctic Circle and is the coldest inhabited place on Earth with the lowest temperature recorded as minus 90 degrees Fahrenheit. The region receives only three hours of sun during the winter. (Image credit: Wikimedia Commons)

(Photograph: Others )

Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station

One of the coldest places on the planet, Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station is located in Antarctica. The place was built in the year 1956 and is occupied by about 50-100 American researchers. (Image credit: Wikimedia Commons)

(Photograph: Others )