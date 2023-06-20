In Pics | Most patriotic states in America

| Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

With the Fourth of July approaching, WalletHub has released a report on 2023's 'Most Patriotic States in America.' The list is determined by comparing the 50 states based on 13 key indicators of patriotism. Here are the 10 most patriotic states of America.

1. Virginia

The most patriotic state in America is Virginia. The state has a score of 61.01 with third rank for military engagement and eighth for civic engagement. According to the experts involved in the research, the concepts of patriot and patriotism have changed. But one trait that is needed to have is a love for the country and wanting its best interest. (Image credit: Unsplash)

2. Montana

The state of Montana ranks as the second most patriotic state in the US. It has a total score of 59.63 while ranking 22nd and third for Military and Civic Engagement respectively. (Image credit: Unsplash)

3. Alaska

The largest state in the US, Alaska ranks third in the list of most patriotic states with a score of 57.98. It is the most with military engagement and ranks 24th for civic engagement. (Image credit: Unsplash)

4. North Dakota

The fourth on the list is North Dakota. The state has a score of 56.33 and ranks 20th for military engagement and seventh for civic engagement. Experts say that true patriots will ensure that their country is always doing right and will also raise their voices if the nation is not living up to the principles. (Image credit: Unsplash)

5. Maine

With a score of 56.08, Maine is the fifth most patriotic state in the United States. The northeasternmost state has second most for civic engagement but ranks 38th in military engagement. (Image credit: Unsplash)

6. Vermont

With a motto of Freedom and Unity, Vermont ranks sixth on the list and has a score of 54.82. The state has the most civic engagement and ranks 46th for military engagement. (Image credit: Unsplash)

7. Oregon

The state of Oregon is the seventh most patriotic state in the country and the fifth most for civic engagement. It ranks 36th for military engagement and has a total score of 53.84. (Image credit: Unsplash)

8. Colorado

Colorado ranks eighth most patriotic state. It ranks 11th in military engagement and 13th in civic engagement with a total score of 53.30. A patriot must put the nation's interest first and without any political motives, as mentioned by the experts of the WalletHub report. (Image credit: Unsplash)

9. Wyoming

According to the WalletHub study, the ninth on the list of most patriotic states of America is Wyoming. The state has a total score of 52.85, with the seventh rank for military engagement and 16th for civic engagement. (Image credit: Unsplash)

10. New Hampshire

Scoring 52.60 as per the study, New Hampshire ranks 10th most patriotic state. It ranks sixth in civic engagement and 32nd in military engagement. A patriot will know the worth of freedom and the price for attaining and protecting it according to WalletHub experts. (Image credit: Unsplash)

