In Pics | Most iconic tourist attractions of the world

| Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 03:08 PM IST

Planning a trip? Know which places you must see for a most adventurous and memorable vacation. Here are some of the most iconic tourist attractions of the world that you shouldn't miss out on!

Taj Mahal, India

Built between 1631 and 1648 by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, the Taj Mahal located in Uttar Pradesh's Agra in northern India, on the banks of the Yamuna River is a mausoleum built by him in memory of his wife, Mumtaz Mahal. Constructed with ivory-white marble, the Taj Mahal's intricate architecture is admired by everyone. In 1983, it was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. (Image credit: Unsplash)

Eiffel Tower, France

Eiffel Tower, a technological and architectural marvel, was built by Gustave Eiffel in the French capital, Paris. The tower was created to mark the 100th anniversary of the French Revolution in the 1889 Exposition Universelle. Standing 300 metres tall, the wrought iron masterpiece is a symbol of French prowess and engineering. (Image credit: Unsplash)

Niagara Falls, Canada

One of the most famous locations of the continent, Niagara Falls is a popular tourist attraction for its natural beauty. It is a collection of three unique waterfalls located between Ontario, Canada and New York, US on the Niagara River. They are one of the most powerful waterfalls in America with breathtaking scenery. (Image credit: Unsplash)

Patong Beach, Thailand

One of the most popular beaches, Patong is a 3 kilometres long beach in Thailand's Phuket. It is a perfect place for water sports activities like jet skiing, snorkelling, scuba diving, and more. The beach has stunning natural scenery with various kinds of trees, a creek, and a river mouth. The place is also known for its nightlife and restaurants. (Image credit: Unsplash)

Christ the Redeemer, Brazil

Located in Brazil’s principal port city, Rio de Janeiro, Christ the Redeemer is an enormous statue of Jesus Christ. The statue is 30 metres tall and is a symbol of culture, faith, and history for the whole country. It has been named one of the ‘New Seven Wonders of the World Modern’ and is known for its incredible architecture and magnificence. (Image credit: Unsplash)

The Great Wall of China

One of the largest constructions, the Great Wall of China comprises of numerous walls built across the historical northern borders to protect the ancient Chinese states and Imperial China. Some of the walls were constructed as early as the 7th century BC. The most prominent sections of the wall were built around 1368–1644 by the Ming dynasty. In 1987, the Great Wall was declared as a UNESCO World Heritage site. (Image credit: Unsplash)

Old Havana, Cuba

The city centre of Havana, the capital of Cuba, Old Havana is a popular tourist destination. It has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site due to its historical importance. The city has a unique and impressive blend of Baroque and neoclassical architecture that amazes everyone. (Image credit: Unsplash)

Burj Khalifa, UAE

Burj Khalifa, with a height of 2,717 feet (828 metres), is the world’s tallest building. It is one of the best-known buildings in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which is world known for its skyline. It consists of commercial, residential and hospitality ventures and has 163 floors. (Image credit: Unsplash)

The Great Sphinx, Egypt

Among the world's largest sculptures, the Great Sphinx of Giza is a colossal statue of a reclining sphinx, a mythical creature. It is made from limestone and is about 240 feet (73 metres) long and 66 feet (20 metres) high. Located in Giza, Egypt, the monument was built during the rule of King Khafre (c. 2575 – c. 2465 BCE) and portrays his face. (Image credit: Unsplash)

Mount Fuji, Japan

Mount Fuji, also known as Fujiyama, is the highest mountain in Japan with 12,388 feet (3,776 metres) height. The mountain is a volcano and is dormant since it last erupted in 1707. It was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2013 and is a well-known symbol of Japan and is often depicted in art, and is also a popular site for tourists and climbers. (Image credit: Unsplash)

Buckingham Palace, UK

Home of the British monarch, Buckingham Palace is located within the borough of Westminster. It was built by John Sheffield, Duke of Buckingham around 1705 but was later bought by George III in 1762. The palace is well known for national and royal celebrations and also Changing the Guard ceremony. (Image credit: Unsplash)

Sydney Opera House, Australia

One of the most-photographed buildings in the world, the Sydney Opera House has a beautiful fusion of ancient and modernist influences. It is the world’s busiest performing arts centre and a symbol of creativity and inspiration. The opera house receives over 8.2 million visitors a year and is located in Port Jackson (Sydney Harbour), New South Wales, Australia. (Image credit: Unsplash)

