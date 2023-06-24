In Pics | Most iconic historical photographs

Photography is an art that can take us to a different time and space. Since it was invented around 200 years ago, an uncountable number of photographs have been clicked, but some had a lasting effect. Here are some of the historic photographs that became famous.

Cotton Mill Girl

National Child Labor Committee was established in 1904 to fight for the rights of child labourers in the US. Lewis Hine, an investigative photographer clicked this iconic picture of a little girl, Sadie Pfeifer, along with others which led to a 50 per cent reduction of child labour in the country during a 10-year period.

Man Jumping the Puddle

This photograph of a 'Man Jumping the Puddle' is one of the most popular photographs in the world. It was taken in the year 1932 by Henri Cartier-Bresson, a well-known French humanist photographer. This picture captures 'The Decisive Moment', which, according to him, is the exact moment at which the photographer captures a scene.

Gandhi and the Spinning Wheel

Margaret Bourke-White, the first female photographer of LIFE magazine, captured a portrait of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi in 1946. This picture became popular and is closest to the life of Gandhi, who was a symbol of various movements against the British in India before independence.

V-J Day in Times Square

This famous photograph was taken by Alfred Eisenstaedt in the year 1826 after World War II ended. It shows the joy and enthusiasm of people after the end of a long war. This picture of a soldier and a dental nurse became one of the most iconic photographs of the century with a perfect storytelling quality.

Migrant Mother

This portrait of a migrant mother was captured by Dorothea Lange in 1936. It depicts the difficulties of those affected by the Great Depression. In the picture, the woman with her two children can be seen in a painful and tired state which caught the attention of many, including the government which sent food worth 20,000 pounds then.

Saigon Execution

This picture was clicked by photojournalist Eddie Adams in the year 1968 during the Vietnam War. The iconic photograph shows the execution of a prisoner in the streets of Saigon. It became the most powerful image by bringing devastating visuals of violence and helped anti-war movements. Adams won a Pulitzer Prize for this photograph.

Che Guevara, Guerillero Heroico

This portrait of Marxist revolutionary, Che Guevara was taken by the photographer Alberto Korda in the year 1960. The photograph became an icon of revolution and rebellion for people across the world. This portrait of the leader is popular even today.

