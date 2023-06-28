In Pics | Most beautiful railway stations in world

| Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 03:50 PM IST

With the first railways built in the United Kingdom in 1804, many railway stations were built around the world that are relics of the history and culture of various civilizations. Here are some of the most beautiful railway stations that were built around the globe.

St. Pancras International, London

Opened in 1868, St. Pancras International is one of the most magnificent train stations in the world. This Victorian Gothic architectural marvel was built with a large single-span wrought iron roof. It is an exciting hub for various activities like shopping, dining, and of course travel. It also includes the Searcys' Champagne Bar, which is the longest champagne bar in Europe. (Image credit: Unsplash)

(Photograph: Others )

Grand Central Terminal, New York City

One of the most visited attractions of the world, Grand Central Terminal is located in New York City. It is a significant location embodying Beaux-Arts architecture and was completed in the year 1913. With its attractive murals on the ceiling and enormous chandeliers, the place gives a sense of grandeur and wonder to anyone who visits. (Image credit: Unsplash)

(Photograph: Others )

Antwerpen-Centraal, Antwerp, Belgium

Located in Europe's one of the most picturesque city, Antwerp, the Antwerpen-Centraal Station is a unique and impressive architectural spectacle that was opened in 1905. Built with 20 different types of marble and stone, this impressive train station features a huge glass dome. It was damaged during the bombings of WWII but restored back to its original grandeur. (Image credit: Unsplash)

(Photograph: Others )

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Mumbai

Formerly known as Victoria Terminus, Chhatrapati Shivaji Station is one of the most popular buildings in Mumbai. Built in 1887, the historical railway station has been designed with a blend of traditional Indian and Victorian Gothic architectural styles. It was declared a historic monument by the Maharastra government and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2004. (Image credit:@IndEmbMoscow/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Gare de Metz-Ville, Metz

Built more than a century old in 1908, Gare de Metz-Ville is the main station of Metz, France. The building has a long history, being an imperial relic of German sovereignty built by Kaiser Wilhelm II, and also his private residence. The magnificent railway station is now the headquarters of SNCF, a French state-owned rail firm. (Image credit:@Kees2300/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Kanazawa Station, Ishikawa

One of the most futuristic designs of the past, Kanazawa Station was built in 1898. It features a traditional wooden torii gate and has a beautiful Motenashi Dome made with aluminium and glass, along with dazzling gold leaf embellishment. It is the main station of Japan's Ishikawa where numerous high-speed trains run every day. (Image credit:@japan/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Ramses Station, Cairo

One of the impressive examples of Egyptian architecture, Ramses Station in Cairo, was built in 1856. The station is named after the ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Ramses II. It is the main railway station of Cairo, the capital of Egypt, and also known as Misr Station. (Image credit:@aymen_moulazem/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )