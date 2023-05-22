In pics | Moldova: Tens of thousands of people rally for EU membership

Over 75,000 people rally in Moldovan capital

Tens of thousands of Moldovans rallied on Sunday (May 21) to demand European Union membership for their country whose bid to join the 27-nation bloc was sped by the Russian invasion of their neighbouring country Ukraine.



According to initial police estimates, more than 75,000 people participated in the demonstration in the centre of the capital, Chisinau.

Joining EU is a 'chance for our people to live in peace and prosperity': President Sandu

President Maia Sandu addressing the rally said, "Moldova does not want to be blackmailed by the Kremlin". This comes as she has previously accused Russia of seeking to sabotage its EU membership bid by fuelling anti-government protests and propaganda.



However, Moscow has since denied these claims. "We came to say loudly, confidently and proudly that Moldovans are Europeans!" said the president of the former Soviet republic of 2.6 million people.



She added, "This is the chance for our people to live in peace and prosperity," referring to the country joining the EU by 2030.

'As soon as possible': Moldovan Pres about EU integration

The tens of thousands of those gathered were seen waving EU flags and even chanting pro-European slogans. Speaking about joining the EU, Sandu said that the necessary criteria for joining the EU were "a road of great efforts...but it is the only road". Earlier this week, in an interview with news agency AFP, Sandu said Moldova was seeking EU membership "as soon as possible" as protection against any threat from Russia. This comes as Russia has reportedly placed a small number of soldiers in the breakaway region of Transnistria.

'We want to live better': People at the rally

A 73-year-old pensioner from a village north of the capital, told AFP, "We want to live better."



"We are going through a difficult time now. The war in our neighbour's country is very stressful for us. We hope we won't be left in the shadows," said Aurica Baltag, a 35-year-old student from Chisinau who attended the rally with her two children. She also spoke about how she wants her children to have a "beautiful future in our country...to live freely". An 18-year-old attendee Alexandrina Miron told Reuters, "I believe in a European Moldova and want for my country a future with advanced economic and socio-political development. Right now we are a little behind, but we will slowly catch up and stand on par with Europe."

'With open arms and open hearts': EU Parliament Pres

Addressing the crowd, during her visit to Chisinau, the European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said Europe would welcome Moldova "with open arms and open hearts," adding that the country was "already ready for European integration". However, EU membership could still take a decade or so to attain, given the long list of requirements candidate countries must meet.

