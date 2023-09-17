In Pics: Mohammed Siraj's four-wicket over, 16-ball five-for and six-for in Asia Cup 2023 final vs Sri Lanka

Source: AFP

Written By: Wion Web Desk Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 06:09 PM IST

Mohammed Siraj had a sensational day as he wreaked havoc on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final, taking four-wickets in an over and completing a five-for with just first 16 balls of his spell. Siraj's bowling figures, best by an Indian in Asia Cup and second best overall, made sure that Sri Lanka get all-out for a mere 50 runs as India won the trophy in 6.1 overs by 10 wickets.

Siraj bowls his first and innings' second over maiden in final which started 40-minutes late.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Siraj took four wickets in his second over giving away just four runs. This is only the fourth such instance of a bowler taking four wickets in one overs. The other three instances were by Chaminda Vaas in 2003 vs Bangladesh, Mohammad Sami in 2003 against New Zealand and Adil Rashid in 2019 vs West Indies.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Siraj came back in his third over and took a five-for, on his fourth ball of the third over - taking it in just 16 balls.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Siraj took one more wicket - his sixth - in SL's tatting innings' 12th and his sixth and Sri Lanka lost their highest scorer of game - Kusal Mendis. By this time, SL were well out of the game with seven wickets down for just 33 runs.

(Photograph: AFP )

Siraj record second best figures in Asia Cup history. He finished with 6/21 in seven overs as Sri Lanka got bundled out for a paltry 50-run total in 15.2 overs. Only Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis has better figure for a bowler in an innings in Asia Cup. Mendis had claimed 6/13 in eight overs against India in 2008.

(Photograph: AFP )