In Pics | Miracle rescues in quake-hit Turkey and Syria give rare glimpse of triumph of life over death
The deadly twin earthquakes of 7.8 magnitude that hit Turkey and Syria this week have left a disastrous trail of collapse of lives of lifelines with tens of thousands declared dead so far. However, rescuers from around the world are galvanised in the quake-hit Turkey and Syria, and are working tirelessly to rescue what many thought could not be rescued at all due to the sheer scale of the disaster.
Officials and medics said 22,327 people had died in Turkey and 3,553 in Syria. The confirmed total now stands at 25,880.
A 25-year-old woman is rescued alive, after five days in quake debris
Rescuers led a rescue operation to save 25-year-old Ayse from the rubble of a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, on February 10, 2023, five days after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck southeast Turkey. The rescue operations continue even as the hopes for finding survivors under mountains of debris of collapsed buildings narrowed.
(Photograph:AFP)
A 16-year-old is rescued alive in Hatay province, after nearly 100 hours under the quake debris
Emergency personnel conducted a rescue operation to save 16-year-old Melda from the rubble of a collapsed building in Hatay, southern Turkey, on the evening of February 9, 2023, where she has been trapped since February 6.
(Photograph:AFP)
Turkish woman brought out alive after 104 hours under rubble
Rescuers carry a woman named Zeynep, as the search for survivors continues, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kirikhan, Turkey on February 10, 2023.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Syrian child smiles after being trapped in rubble for 4 days
A Syrian child was pulled out alive from the rubble of his home at an unspecified location in Syria.
@FARED_ALHOR
(Photograph:Twitter)
A Syrian child is rescued alive after 128 hours under rubble
After 128 hours spent under the rubble, a child was rescued on February 11, 2023 in Syria's Edlib.
@sy____19951
(Photograph:Twitter)
A 10-days-old Turkish infant survived 96 hours under rubble
Turkish actress Esra Bilgic posted an image on Twitter that said that after 4 days (complete 96 hours), a child was pulled alive from the wreckage along with his mother. He is the youngest child ever to emerge alive from the wreckage, the state-owned Anadolu Ajansı news agency said.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Over 128 hours under rubble, 24-year-old rescued alive
Rescuers led a rescue operation to save 24-year-old Melisa Ulku from the rubble of a collapsed building at Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras on February 11, 2023