In Pics | Miracle rescues in quake-hit Turkey and Syria give rare glimpse of triumph of life over death

The deadly twin earthquakes of 7.8 magnitude that hit Turkey and Syria this week have left a disastrous trail of collapse of lives of lifelines with tens of thousands declared dead so far. However, rescuers from around the world are galvanised in the quake-hit Turkey and Syria, and are working tirelessly to rescue what many thought could not be rescued at all due to the sheer scale of the disaster.

Officials and medics said 22,327 people had died in Turkey and 3,553 in Syria. The confirmed total now stands at 25,880.