LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /In Pics | Minneapolis on boil after second shooting by federal agents

In Pics | Minneapolis on boil after second shooting by federal agents

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jan 25, 2026, 14:44 IST | Updated: Jan 25, 2026, 14:44 IST

A 37-year-old man was shot dead by a Border Patrol agent during immigration protests in Minneapolis. The incident has sparked outrage in Minnesota as the Trump administration defended the shooting.

Alex Pretti shot dead by federal agent
1 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Alex Pretti shot dead by federal agent

Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse, was shot dead by a US federal agent during protests against US President Donald Trump’s crackdown against immigration. Following the fatal shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the Department of Homeland Security defended the Border Patrol agents who fired at Pretti by calling him an “armed” and “violent” suspect.

Second fatal shooting in Minnesota
2 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Second fatal shooting in Minnesota

The shooting is the third in the state of Minnesota, and the second fatal one after Renee Good was shot in the head by ICE agents on January 7. The incident drew hundreds of protesters out in the streets amid freezing temperatures as local authorities expressed outrage.

Who was Alex Pretti?
3 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Who was Alex Pretti?

Born in Illinois, Pretti was a US citizen and had no criminal record, according to court documents. His family said that he had never interacted with law enforcement beyond a handful of traffic tickets. His family said that he deeply cared about people and was upset with the things happening in Minneapolis and across other US states amid the immigration crackdown. He participated in the protest as he felt what was happening was terrible and wrong. His parents, who lived in Colorado, had urged him to be cautious while protesting in a recent conversation.

What did videos reveal?
4 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

What did videos reveal?

In the videos shared on social media, Pretti can be seen recording with his phone as federal agents push a woman away and push another person to the ground. Pretti moves between the agent and the woman, but the officer pepper sprays him and he is forced onto his knees and arms by several agents. Amid the scuffle, an officer points a handgun at Pretti’s back and fires four shots as he falls to the ground. Several more shots are heard as another agent appears to shoot at Pretti.

What did DHS say?
5 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

What did DHS say?

The Department of Homeland Security said that Pretti was shot after he “approached” Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun, without specifying whether he brandished the gun. In the videos circulated on social media, he is seen with a phone in his hand, but none appear to show a visible weapon with him.

DHS claims ‘agent fired defensive shots’
6 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

DHS claims ‘agent fired defensive shots’

“The officers attempted to disarm the suspect, but the armed suspect violently resisted,” DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement after the shooting. “Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots.” She added that medics attempted to aid Pretti, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Did Pretti have a gun?
7 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Did Pretti have a gun?

During a press conference, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said that Pretti was believed to be a lawful gunowner and had a permit to carry.

Trump administration defends killing
8 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Trump administration defends killing

US President Donald Trump and other federal officials posted a photo of a gun belonging to Pretti on social media. McLaughlin pointed out that the gun had two magazines, claiming it looked like “a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.”

Trending Photo

Republic Day 2026: 6 tricolour recipes for a vibrant celebration
7

Republic Day 2026: 6 tricolour recipes for a vibrant celebration

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 23,000 international runs
5

Meet top 5 batters fastest to 23,000 international runs

‘US vs Iran’: Which military really dominates in the Persian Gulf?
10

‘US vs Iran’: Which military really dominates in the Persian Gulf?

Republic Day 2026: Vande Mataram to Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera- Patriotic tracks for January 26 celebrations
7

Republic Day 2026: Vande Mataram to Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera- Patriotic tracks for January 26 celebrations

From Bangladesh to Australia: 5 instances where teams opted out of ICC tournaments
5

From Bangladesh to Australia: 5 instances where teams opted out of ICC tournaments