/In Pics | Minneapolis on boil after second shooting by federal agents

Born in Illinois, Pretti was a US citizen and had no criminal record, according to court documents. His family said that he had never interacted with law enforcement beyond a handful of traffic tickets. His family said that he deeply cared about people and was upset with the things happening in Minneapolis and across other US states amid the immigration crackdown. He participated in the protest as he felt what was happening was terrible and wrong. His parents, who lived in Colorado, had urged him to be cautious while protesting in a recent conversation.