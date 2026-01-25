/In Pics | Minneapolis on boil after second shooting by federal agents

A 37-year-old man was shot dead by a Border Patrol agent during immigration protests in Minneapolis. The incident has sparked outrage in Minnesota as the Trump administration defended the shooting.
Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse, was shot dead by a US federal agent during protests against US President Donald Trump’s crackdown against immigration. Following the fatal shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the Department of Homeland Security defended the Border Patrol agents who fired at Pretti by calling him an “armed” and “violent” suspect.
The shooting is the third in the state of Minnesota, and the second fatal one after Renee Good was shot in the head by ICE agents on January 7. The incident drew hundreds of protesters out in the streets amid freezing temperatures as local authorities expressed outrage.
Born in Illinois, Pretti was a US citizen and had no criminal record, according to court documents. His family said that he had never interacted with law enforcement beyond a handful of traffic tickets. His family said that he deeply cared about people and was upset with the things happening in Minneapolis and across other US states amid the immigration crackdown. He participated in the protest as he felt what was happening was terrible and wrong. His parents, who lived in Colorado, had urged him to be cautious while protesting in a recent conversation.
In the videos shared on social media, Pretti can be seen recording with his phone as federal agents push a woman away and push another person to the ground. Pretti moves between the agent and the woman, but the officer pepper sprays him and he is forced onto his knees and arms by several agents. Amid the scuffle, an officer points a handgun at Pretti’s back and fires four shots as he falls to the ground. Several more shots are heard as another agent appears to shoot at Pretti.
The Department of Homeland Security said that Pretti was shot after he “approached” Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun, without specifying whether he brandished the gun. In the videos circulated on social media, he is seen with a phone in his hand, but none appear to show a visible weapon with him.
“The officers attempted to disarm the suspect, but the armed suspect violently resisted,” DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement after the shooting. “Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots.” She added that medics attempted to aid Pretti, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.
During a press conference, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said that Pretti was believed to be a lawful gunowner and had a permit to carry.
US President Donald Trump and other federal officials posted a photo of a gun belonging to Pretti on social media. McLaughlin pointed out that the gun had two magazines, claiming it looked like “a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.”