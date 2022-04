In pics: Millions of people travel back home in Indonesia to celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Updated: Apr 30, 2022, 03:25 PM(IST)

Tens of millions of Indonesian Muslims are expected to travel back to their hometowns to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in coming days, with traffic jams of up to 10 km (6 miles) already starting to form on some routes out of the capital Jakarta. (Text: Reuters)

'Mudik' homecoming

The decision to once again allow mass travel home, known locally as "mudik", comes after authorities banned the tradition in the past two years to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the Southeast Asian nation of 270 million people.

Drone footage this week showed long lines of cars crawling along on either side of toll booths at one of the main highways out of Jakarta.



(Photograph:Reuters)