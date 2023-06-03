In Pics | Milky Way Photographer of the Year

Take inspiration from the best Milky Way images taken around the globe for the sixth edition of Capture the Atlas' Milky Way Photographer of the Year competition 2023.

“The bottle tree portal” – Benjamin Barakat

This photograph was captured during photographer Benjamin Barakat's Socotra expedition. The picture brings a touch of ethereal with alien-like trees that have blooming pink flowers under the night sky of the mystical island. (Source: Capture The Atlas)

"Cafayate star factory” – Gonzalo Santile

This image was captured by Gonzalo Santile in the Cafayate Desert known as Las Ventanas, which translates to ‘The Windows’ due to its rock formations. The picture shows small cacti, the only vegetation of the place, and the reddish colours of the nebulae with the detailed night sky. (Source: Capture The Atlas)

“The Cactus Valley” – Pablo Ruiz García

Pablo Ruiz García captured this picture in the Atacama Desert, one of the amazing and spectacular destinations to experience the night sky. The pictures capture Gum Nebula and Magellanic clouds in the Southern Hemisphere of the world. (Source: Capture The Atlas)

“The Eyes of the Universe” – Mihail Minkov

This 360-degree time-blended panorama by Mihail Minkov captures the two Milky Ways arches from summer and winter along the sides. It represents the two amazing night skies that can be observed at different times of the day. (Source: Capture The Atlas)

“Alien Forest” – Marcin Zając

The cream-coloured rock towers in the picture are called tufas and are located near Mono Lake. They form when the calcium-rich underwater springs and the lake's water which is rich in carbonates get mixed which results in the formation of limestone. Towers were eventually created by the accumulation of limestone and become exposed as the water level of the lake receded. (Source: Capture The Atlas)

