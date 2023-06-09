In Pics | Messi Mania sets off social media, ticketing boom

The Lionel Messi effect: Just as football icon Lionel Messi confirmed his intention to sign up for David Beckham’s Major League Soccer club on Wednesday, June 7, Inter Miami ticket prices have been soaring up. The news has taken social media by storm. Let’s have a look at how people have been reacting to this news.

Lionel Messi

The football giant, Lionel Messi confirmed his intention to sign up for David Beckham's Major League Soccer club Inter Miami on Wednesday, June 7 after turning down Barcelona.

(Photograph: AFP )

The Lionel Messi effect

The Lionel Messi effect: Inter Miami ticket prices have been rising and since social media is flooded by the news of Messi joining the Major League Soccer club.

(Photograph: AFP )

Messi's exit

At the start of June 2023, Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier confirmed that Lionel Messi would leave Les Parisiens this summer at the end of his contract.

(Photograph: AFP )

MLS benefits from Messi's contract

Messi, who unsurprisingly had several options before him, chose to play for the Major League Soccer (MLS). Even though his deal isn't signed yet, the MLS club Inter Miami is already reaping the rewards of having Messi associated with it.

(Photograph: AFP )

Ticketing booms, ticket prices soar

However, MLS is not the only club profiting from Messi's switch. Messi's move to join Inter Miami had an immediate impact on the costs of match tickets. Messi's potential debut game against Cruz Azul on July 21 saw the cheapest tickets jump from $29 to $329, as per TickPick. The average purchase price for Inter Miami home matches increased from $31 to $152 while for away games it saw a jump from $94 to $207.

(Photograph: AFP )

Messi-love

Other than the increase in ticket prices, the Instagram followers of Inter Miami have also increased. Inter Miami saw an addition of five million followers to its Instagram page on Wednesday, June 7, post-Messi's joining announcement. Football fans have been going ga-ga over the announcement, with several posts circulating on social media about Messi's switch.

(Photograph: AFP )