In Pics | Members of the Tengger sub-ethnic group celebrate Yadnya Kasada festival in Java

Written By: Ipsa Prasun Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

Members of the Tengger sub-ethnic group gathered to present offerings at the crater's edge of the active Mount Bromo volcano as part of the Yadnya Kasada festival in Probolinggo, East Java province on Monday, June 5.

Yadnya Kasada festival

The Yadnya Kasada is a festival held on every 14th day of the Kasada Month in the traditional Hindu lunar calendar. This ceremony is to honour Sang HyangWidhi, the God Almighty, Roro Anteng, daughter of King Majapahit, and Joko Seger, son of Brahmana.

(Photograph: AFP )

The Tenggerese

Yadnya Kasada is observed by the Tenggerese, who are descendants of princes of the 13th-century Majapahit kingdom, living in the highlands of Mt. Bromo.

(Photograph: AFP )

The ceremony

On the day of the festival, the group of people who have travelled up the mountain throw offerings into the crater of the volcano. Mostly, these sacrifices include vegetables, fruit, livestock, flowers and even money. These offerings are made as a gesture to show their gratitude for agricultural and livestock abundance.

(Photograph: AFP )

Offerings

Members of the Tengger sub-ethnic group perform a ritual before ascending the active Mount Bromo volcano to present offerings of rice, fruit, livestock and other items as part of the Yadnya Kasada festival in Probolinggo, East Java province on Monday, June 5.

(Photograph: AFP )

A sacrificial goat

Members of the Tengger sub-ethnic group prepare a goat as a sacrificial offering to the active Mount Bromo volcano as part of the Yadnya Kasada festival.

(Photograph: AFP )

Catch the blessings!

Villagers use nets to catch offerings thrown by members of the Tengger sub-ethnic group in the crater of the active Mount Bromo volcano as part of the Yadnya Kasada festival. The Tengger sub-ethnic group celebrated the festival in Probolinggo, East Java province on June 5, 2023.

(Photograph: AFP )

Retrieve the sacrificed goods

Despite the evident danger, some locals risk climbing down into the crater to retrieve the sacrificed goods. They believe that retrieving sacrificed goods would bring good luck.

(Photograph: AFP )