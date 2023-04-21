In Pics: Massive protests in France against Macron's pension reform law

Written By: Vikrant Singh Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 01:12 PM IST

French citizens opposing the new law to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 staged protests in a small southern town where President Emmanuel Macron was visiting, while scattered protests occurred elsewhere. Demonstrators sang the anthem of the retirement protests during Macron’s visit to Ganges, where he met with teachers and students to promote his education policies. A power cut hit the site of his visit, which the local branch of the hard-left CGT union said was a protest action. Police were deployed to prevent protesters from getting close to the school and briefly used tear gas to disperse those who tried to storm the barriers. Macron has argued that raising the retirement age is necessary to sustain the French pension system with an ageing population, but opponents view the reform as an erosion of France’s social safety net. The CGT union has called for scattered protest actions across the country.

During Macron's visit to Ganges, demonstrators sang what has become the anthem of the retirement protests: "We are here, we are here, even if Macron doesn’t want (us to be here), we are here." Macron met with teachers and students at a middle school to promote his education policies.

(Photograph: Twitter )

The site that Macron visited Thursday was however hit by a power cut upon his arrival, which the local branch of the hard-left CGT union said was a protest action. Dozens of police were deployed in the small town to prevent protesters from getting close to the school. They briefly used tear gas to disperse people who tried to storm the barriers.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Later on Thursday, Macron made a surprise stop in another small town in southern France, Perols, where he walked in the streets to meet with some residents in a relaxed atmosphere, shaking hands and taking selfies.



(Photograph: Reuters )

In Paris, hundreds of people held a peaceful demonstration at the Gare de Lyon train station on Thursday. They later headed to the business district of La Defense, west of the capital, where they briefly stormed the building of the European stock exchange Euronext, brandishing flares.

(Photograph: Reuters )

The retirement age raise ignited a months-long firestorm of protest. Opponents were further infuriated after Macron's government in March chose to use a special constitutional power to pass the reform without a vote in parliament. Macron has argued that raising the retirement age is necessary to keep the French pension system afloat amid an ageing population. However, unions and other opponents say wealthy taxpayers or companies should pitch in more instead, and view the reform as an erosion of France's social safety net.

(Photograph: Twitter )