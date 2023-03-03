In pics | Massive fire engulfs skyscraper in Hong Kong, scores evacuated

| Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 06:14 PM IST

A 48-storey scaffold-covered tower located on Middle Road in the Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district, Hong Kong, got engulfed in massive flames throughout the early hours of Friday. Luckily, no fatalities were reported, as the authorities quickly evacuated nearby residents

Several upper floors gripped with fire

According to Reuters, which has quoted witnesses, several upper floors of the building were engulfed in fire, and blazing falling debris, including bamboo scaffolding, sparked smaller fires in adjacent structures.

(Photograph: AFP )

Firefighters take entire night to douse flames

As many as 250 firefighters and rescue workers were dispatched to the site who battled the blaze for the entire night before it was extinguished around 8 am (0000 GMT) local time.

(Photograph: AFP )

Cause of fire being investigated

According to Empire Group's website, the building is a 42-storey project to house the city's Mariners Club and a hotel. Officers said that the cause of the fire was being investigated.

(Photograph: AFP )

Residents quickly evacuated

According to South China Morning Post, 170 residents were evacuated from nearby buildings and one bystander reported chest discomfort and was sent to hospital.

(Photograph: AFP )

All roads leading to the scorched building closed

As of Friday morning, all lanes of Middle Road between Nathan Road and Salisbury Road remained closed to traffic because of the fire.

(Photograph: AFP )