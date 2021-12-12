In Pics | Mass destruction caused as several tornadoes rip through the US

The tornadoes caused heavy destruction in Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois and Kentucky. The above image shows a destroyed boat. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the death toll may exceed 100 with over 80 people already dead as six US states reported powerful tornadoes.
(Photograph:AFP)
Mayfield hit hard by tornado
Tornado damage is seen after extreme weather conditions. Mayfield in Kentucky was hit hard as several areas in the US suffered heavy damages
(Photograph:AFP)
State of emergency declared
The above image shows a destroyed post office delivery truck in Mayfield, Kentucky. A state of emergency was declared in the region and national guards were brought in for rescue efforts.
(Photograph:AFP)
Satellite image
The satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows the destruction caused by tornado in downtown Mayfield.
(Photograph:AFP)
'Ground zero' of storm
There were also multiple fatalities reported at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois that suffered "catastrophic damage" with around 100 people trapped inside.
The western Kentucky town of Mayfield was "ground zero" of the storm, an official said.
(Photograph:AFP)
Large scale carnage
Emergency workers search through what is left of the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory. As per reports, at least 18 tornadoes hit the US south and midwest overnight resulting in large scale carnage.
(Photograph:AFP)
Houses ruined
Several houses and buildings in Kentucky were ruined.
The White House said that President Joe Biden has directed that federal resources be surged immediately to the locations as power outages were reported amid rescue operations.
"The power outages are climbing and climbing significantly, and daybreak is going to bring more tough news," Kentucky Governor Beshear said.