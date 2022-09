Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Asha Parekh

Veteran actress Asha Parekh was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest recognition in the field of Indian cinema, during the National Film Award ceremony held in New Delhi, today.



After receiving the award from the President of India, the legendary actress expressed her gratitude to the government of India. She said, as per India Today, "I am grateful to receive this award just one day before my 80th birthday. This is the best honour I could get from the Government of India. I would like to thank the jury, I have been in the industry for the last 60 years and still continue to be attached in my own way."

(Photograph:Twitter)