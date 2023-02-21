In pics | Major Russian attacks across Ukraine

Written By: Sneha Swaminathan Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 07:39 PM IST

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has mobilised several attacks across Ukraine. Take a look at some of the major attacks here.

The battle of Kyiv

Drones attacked the Ukrainian capital early on the morning of December 19, 2022. The image released by the Ukrainian Emergency Ministry shows rescuers extinguishing a fire at a critical power infrastructure after a drone attack.

(Photograph: AFP )

The battle of Kyiv

A drone approaches for an attack in Kyiv on October 17, 2022 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

(Photograph: AFP )

The battle of Kyiv

Security personnel in Ukraine inspect the debris of a shell in a street in Kyiv on the first day of the attack against Ukraine by the Russian army.

(Photograph: AFP )

The battle of Kyiv

People take shelter inside a metro station during massive Russian missile attacks in Kyiv.

(Photograph: AFP )

Battle for Bakhmut

Servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Vedmak (Witcher) unit patrols on the frontline near Bakhmut.

(Photograph: AFP )

Battle for Bakhmut

A Ukrainian serviceman prepares to fire a mortar toward the Russian position on a frontline not far from Bakhmut.

(Photograph: AFP )

Battle for Bakhmut

Ukrainian servicemen fire a mortar toward the Russian position on a frontline not far from Bakhmut.

(Photograph: AFP )

Battle for Soledar

Medics of Ukrainian Army evacuate a wounded soldier on a road not far from Soledar.

(Photograph: AFP )

Battle for Soledar

This handout satellite image taken and released on January 10, 2023 by Maxar Technologies shows the the destroyed schools and buildings in southern Soledar, near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

(Photograph: AFP )

Battle for Soledar

Aerial view of the destruction caused to the residential buildings by Russia's shelling in Soledar.

(Photograph: AFP )

Battle for Mariupol

Ukrainian servicemen carry a coffin bearing the body of a commander of the reconnaissance group of the Azov regiment, Ihor Lyndyuk, who died during the defence of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol in the spring of 2022.

(Photograph: AFP )

Battle for Mariupol

A Russian soldier patrols at the Mariupol drama theatre, bombed in Mariupol.

(Photograph: AFP )

Battle for Mariupol

Dr Alexander Turkevych, performing the procedure of laser polishing on the face of Natalia Yuhmanova, who was injured after an explosion by a missile in Mariupol, in the clinic MedEstet in part of "Neopalymi" (Non-flammable) volunteer initiative

(Photograph: AFP )