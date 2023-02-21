In pics | Major Russian attacks across Ukraine
Since February 24, 2022, Russia has mobilised several attacks across Ukraine. Take a look at some of the major attacks here.
The battle of Kyiv
Drones attacked the Ukrainian capital early on the morning of December 19, 2022. The image released by the Ukrainian Emergency Ministry shows rescuers extinguishing a fire at a critical power infrastructure after a drone attack.
A drone approaches for an attack in Kyiv on October 17, 2022 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Security personnel in Ukraine inspect the debris of a shell in a street in Kyiv on the first day of the attack against Ukraine by the Russian army.
People take shelter inside a metro station during massive Russian missile attacks in Kyiv.
Battle for Bakhmut
Servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Vedmak (Witcher) unit patrols on the frontline near Bakhmut.
A Ukrainian serviceman prepares to fire a mortar toward the Russian position on a frontline not far from Bakhmut.
Ukrainian servicemen fire a mortar toward the Russian position on a frontline not far from Bakhmut.
Battle for Soledar
Medics of Ukrainian Army evacuate a wounded soldier on a road not far from Soledar.
This handout satellite image taken and released on January 10, 2023 by Maxar Technologies shows the the destroyed schools and buildings in southern Soledar, near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.
Aerial view of the destruction caused to the residential buildings by Russia's shelling in Soledar.
Battle for Mariupol
Ukrainian servicemen carry a coffin bearing the body of a commander of the reconnaissance group of the Azov regiment, Ihor Lyndyuk, who died during the defence of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol in the spring of 2022.
A Russian soldier patrols at the Mariupol drama theatre, bombed in Mariupol.
Dr Alexander Turkevych, performing the procedure of laser polishing on the face of Natalia Yuhmanova, who was injured after an explosion by a missile in Mariupol, in the clinic MedEstet in part of "Neopalymi" (Non-flammable) volunteer initiative