In Pics | Maharashtra politics: From Fadnavis to Thackarey to Shinde, with some 'Pawar' play

| Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 04:16 PM IST

Since the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, the western Indian state had witnessed various political crises starting with the dissolution of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and Devendra Fadnavis becoming a short-lived chief minister. The government was stable for a few years with Uddhav Thackeray taking over, but was upturned by Eknath Shinde's group and ultimately Ajit Pawar joining power on July 2 as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

October 2019 Maharashtra elections

In the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections in October, BJP 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56 seats, NCP 54 seats and INC won 44. An alliance was formed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena (SHS), known as Mahayuti.

(Photograph: AFP )

Devendra Fadnavis prepared the ground

After the elections, Shiv Sena demanded an equal share in power, however, BJP leaders denied. After this, Shiv Sena declined to support the BJP and ended the alliance, leading to no political party in the majority and the president's rule was imposed. In November, the president's rule was revoked and Devendra Fadnavis of BJP prepared the ground for a second term in Maharashtra's corridors of power. (Image credit:@Dev_Fadnavis/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Devendra Fadnavis takes oath

The government was formed with Fadnavis as chief minister and Ajit Pawar as his deputy. However, their term was short-lived as they were unable to attain a majority and resigned after three days. The governor asked NCP to form the government, but even NCP failed to gain a majority and the president's rule was imposed. (Image credit:@Dev_Fadnavis/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Uddhav Thackeray takes oath

The discussions between Shiv Sena, NCP and INC led to the formation of an alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), between the three parties to form the government. Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra state on 28 November 2019 after negotiations. In May 2020, he took an oath to become an official member of legislative council (MLC). (Image credit:@ANI/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Eknath Shinde rebellion

In June 2022, another political crisis began in Maharashtra when Eknath Shinde and several other MLAs of the MVA alliance left the Shiv Sena and moved to BJP-led Gujarat, and then Assam, as they wanted Uddhav Thackeray to end the alliance with MVA. Shinde's group gained control of the party, forming a government with BJP support. Shinde took the oath as the chief minister, with Devendra Fadnavis as the deputy chief minister. (Image credit:@mieknathshinde/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

'Pawar' play becomes real

On July 2, 2023, Ajit Pawar caused a rebellion in the opposition party NCP by joining the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP coalition. In a dramatic turn of events, he took an oath to become deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, along with some other NCP leaders who took oath as ministers in the government. These events caused upheaval in the NCP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for their efforts for unity in opposition. (Image credit:@mieknathshinde/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )