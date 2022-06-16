Macron, Scholz, Draghi visit Kyiv, vow to back Ukraine against Russia - see pics

'A message of European unity'

Macron said they will meet President Volodymyr Zelensky and go to "a war site where massacres have been committed."

The French leader has called alleged Russian atrocities in towns near Kyiv "war crimes".

"This is a message of European unity addressed to Ukrainian men and women, of support," Macron said as he descended from the train.

He said he came "to talk about both the present and the future since the coming weeks, we know, will be very difficult."

(Photograph:AFP)