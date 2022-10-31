In pics: Lula defeats the incumbent far-right Bolsonaro in a solid comeback; world reacts

I send my congratulations to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election to be the next president of Brazil following free, fair, and credible elections. I look forward to working together to continue the cooperation between our two countries in the months and years ahead.
The people of Brazil have spoken. I’m looking forward to working with @LulaOficial to strengthen the partnership between our countries, to deliver results for Canadians and Brazilians, and to advance shared priorities – like protecting the environment. Congratulations, Lula!
“Congratulations @LulaOficial! Your victory opens a new era for the history of Latin America. A time of hope that begins today. Here you have a partner with whom you can work to create a better life for all our peoples.”
(Photograph:Reuters)
French President Emmanuel Macron
“Congratulations @LulaOficial, on your election which opens a new page in the history of Brazil. Together we will join forces to address the many common challenges [we face] and renew the bond of friendship between our two countries.”
(Photograph:AP)
Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso
“Congratulations to @LulaOficial for his election as president of Brazil. In democracy, we will continue to strengthen friendship and cooperation between our countries to ensure better days for our citizens.”
(Photograph:Reuters)
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
“Lula won. The people of Brazil are blessed. There will be equality and humanity.”
(Photograph:Reuters)
Bolivian President Luis Alberto Arce Catacora
“Congratulations brother @LulaOficial, elected president of Brazil.
Your victory strengthens democracy and Latin American integration. We are sure you will lead the Brazilian people along the path of peace, progress and social justice.”
(Photograph:Reuters)
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
“We celebrate the victory of the Brazilian people, who on 30Oct elected @LulaOficial as their new President. Long live the peoples determined to be free, sovereign and independent! Today in Brazil democracy triumphed. Congratulations Luna! A big hug!”