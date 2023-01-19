In Pics: Looking like Japan? This is Bengaluru painted in pink with cherry blossom-like flower

Written By: Prisha Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 11:44 PM IST

The season of cherry blossom has come. No, not in Japan but in our very own city Bengaluru as pink flowers are seen carpeting the streets of the city. An exotic species, known as Tabibuea Rosea flowers, cab seen in its full glory in the period between January and March. People can witness nature's magic just by strolling on a random street and one is likely to encounter beautiful trees filled with pink flowers.

Social media awashed pink

The images of Bengaluru's pink trees flooded social media after it was shared by the capital city's residents. Karnataka Tourism Department's official Twitter handle also posted beautiful images of trees laden with pink flowers. The pictures shared by the department went viral.

(Photograph: Twitter )

City is captured like a painting

The pictures were taken in the IT hub's Whitefield area by shutterbug Biplab Mohapatra. The Karnataka Tourism tweeted, "AECS Layout, Whitefield The Pink Trumpets or the Tabebuia Avellaneda have started to blossom here in Bengaluru. That time of the year when certain parts of Bengaluru turn completely pink PC: ( IG @ reflectionofmymemories )." In the picture, buses are seen passing through pink roads with trees blooming at the two sides, looking like a painting turned into reality.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Twitteratis in delight to see the 'pink season'

Twitteratis expressed their delight at the city's 'pink season.' A Twitter user said"Quite early this time. Pink trumpets and Jacaranda trees usually bloom in their full glory only in late March - early April followed by the flaming red Gulmohar." Another user posted, "I miss Silkboard to HSR Layout stretch which was painted in Pink, during this time of the year." The third Twitter user stated, "It's looking too good."

(Photograph: Twitter )

Breathtaking, magnificent blossom

The comments on Twitter were filled with adjectives like magnificent, breathtaking and beautiful, which were used in multiple comments. Bengaluru's pink hue is a result of the blossoming of Tabebuia flowers which come into their full glory every year around spring.

(Photograph: Twitter )