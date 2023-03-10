In pics | Looking back at the opening weeks of "Operation Iraqi Freedom"

Written By: Anamica Singh Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 01:52 PM IST

Iraq's feared dictator Saddam Hussein's regime fell in just three weeks following one of the most controversial foreign military interventions of modern times in 2003. Then-US president George W. Bush launched major air strikes on Iraq on March 20, 2003, claiming the country illegally possessed weapons of mass destruction. Let's take a look at the dramatic opening weeks of "Operation Iraqi Freedom".

March 20

First US cruise missiles slam into the outskirts of Baghdad. Saddam Hussein appears on television and says, Iraq "will emerge victorious".

(Photograph: AFP )

March 21

Washington starts raining bombs on Baghdad.

(Photograph: Others )

March 25

About 4,000 US Marines pass through the southern city of Nasiriyah.

(Photograph: AFP )

March 31

US troops engage in serious combat with Saddam's elite Republican Guard

(Photograph: Others )

April 4

US troops seize Saddam International Airport, rename it Baghdad International Airport.

(Photograph: AFP )

April 7

US troops capture three of his Baghdad palaces.



(Photograph: AFP )

April 9

A giant statue of Saddam in Firdos Square is toppled.

(Photograph: AFP )