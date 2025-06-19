LOGIN
In Pics | Look at the five iconic Test series in world cricket

Authored By Umang Bafna
Published: Jun 19, 2025, 21:36 IST | Updated: Jun 19, 2025, 21:36 IST

The England-India Test series was recently renamed to the Tendulkar-Anderson trophy. Similarly, let's have a look at the five iconic Test series played in cricket.

Tendulkar Anderson Trophy (India vs England)
Tendulkar Anderson Trophy (India vs England)

India and England have faced off in Test cricket since 1932. This series was earlier called the Pataudi Trophy or Anthony de Mello trophy (depending on location) and is now renamed as the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy after stalwarts Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson. England have won 19 series, while India tasted success in 12 and five series ended in a draw.

Ashes Trophy (England vs Australia)
Ashes Trophy (England vs Australia)

The Ashes trophy is Test cricket’s oldest rivalry, which was started in 1882. Australia lead the trophy count with 34 series wins, England have 32 and seven series were drawn. The original trophy rests at the Lord’s museum in London while players lift a replica.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy (India vs Australia)
Border-Gavaskar Trophy (India vs Australia)

India and Australia battle for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It was renamed in 1996 to honour legends Sunil Gavaskar and Allan Border. India lead the series victory count with 10 wins, Australia have six, and one series resulted in a draw.

Freedom Trophy (India vs South Africa)
Freedom Trophy (India vs South Africa)

India and South Africa compete for the Freedom Trophy, which was renamed in 2015. Named after Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, both teams have won two series each, while one ended in a draw. It stands for cricket and deeper values of freedom, as both India and South Africa were once British colonies.

Warne-Muralitharan Trophy (Australia vs Sri Lanka)
Warne-Muralitharan Trophy (Australia vs Sri Lanka)

Australia and Sri Lanka play for the Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, renamed in 2007 to honour spin wizards. Australia have dominated with five series wins. Sri Lanka tasted victory only once in 2016 and one series ended in a draw.

Crowe–Thorpe Trophy (England vs New Zealand)
Crowe–Thorpe Trophy (England vs New Zealand)

The Crowe–Thorpe Trophy was renamed in 2024 for the England–New Zealand Test series. Named after two classy batters, Martin Crowe and Graham Thorpe, England won the inaugural renamed series by 2-1.

