In pics: Long queue of Queen Elizabeth II’s mourners visible from space

Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 10:32 PM(IST)

Hundreds and thousands of people from across the United Kingdom and beyond have joined what the locals reportedly call ‘The Queue’, for the queen’s lying-in-state. 

Many people waited in line for over 12 hours to see the queen lying in state at Westminster Hall, before it ends on Monday at 6:30 am (0530 GMT), prior to the funeral. 

The queue was so massive and long that it could be seen from space. On September 16 and earlier today, US-based space technology company, Maxar Technology took to Twitter and released satellite images of people waiting in the queue. 

'The Queue' of mourners visible from space

Satellite images taken on September 16 of 'The Queue' for the Queen's lying-in-state which was visible from space, London local time 12:01 pm

(Photograph:Twitter)

Satellite image of the crowd in London

According to local media, the queue starts on the south side of the River Thames, in London where Lambeth Bridge meets Albert Embankment. Parts of which are visible in this satellite image. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

'Past the London Eye'

Satellite image shows the line as it continues to head west along the Albert Embankment and past the London Eye.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Mourners near Buckingham Palace

Satellite image of a crowd of mourners gathered near Buckingham Palace on September 16 

(Photograph:Twitter)

On ground images of 'The Queue'

People standing in the queue to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II near Westminster Hall

(Photograph:Reuters)

Route of the Queen’s funeral procession

A satellite image taken earlier today, shows a part of the route of the Queen’s funeral procession to be held on September 19

(Photograph:Twitter)

Crowd of mourners gathered near Buckingham Palace

People gathered near Buckingham Palace on September 18

(Photograph:Twitter)

The queue around Palace of Westminster

The image of the people standing in 'the queue' around the Palace of Westminster, taken by Maxar Technologies WorldView-3 satellite earlier today. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

