In pics: Long queue of Queen Elizabeth II’s mourners visible from space

Hundreds and thousands of people from across the United Kingdom and beyond have joined what the locals reportedly call ‘The Queue’, for the queen’s lying-in-state.

Many people waited in line for over 12 hours to see the queen lying in state at Westminster Hall, before it ends on Monday at 6:30 am (0530 GMT), prior to the funeral.

The queue was so massive and long that it could be seen from space. On September 16 and earlier today, US-based space technology company, Maxar Technology took to Twitter and released satellite images of people waiting in the queue.