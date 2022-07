London on Saturday celebrated the 50th anniversary of its first Pride march, marking half a century of progress in the fight for equality and tolerance but with warnings that more still needs to be done.

More than 600 LGBTQ+ groups took part, dancing, singing and riding floats in the first in-person Pride since the coronavirus pandemic.

Saturday’s procession started with touring outside Hyde Park and towards the Westminster streets. It was to be followed by a concert in Trafalgar Square.