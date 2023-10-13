In Pics | List of wars Israel has fought since its inception

On October 7, Hamas launched terror attacks against Israel, shooting thousands of rockets into the Jewish country, attacking it via land, air and sea. Military as well as civilian settlements were attacked, which resulted in a death toll of above 1200 on the Israeli side alone. As per Israeli Security Forces, above 150 people, including foreigners, have also been taken hostage by the Hamas terrorists. As the war rages on between Hamas and Israel, it becomes imperative to know the details of all the wars Israel has fought since its inception.

1. 1948 Arab-Israeli War (War of Independence)

Date: 1947-1949 Background: Israel declared independence on May 14, 1948, following the end of the British Mandate in Palestine. Arab states, including Egypt, Jordan, Syria, and Iraq, opposed Israel's establishment. Outcome: The war resulted in an armistice, with Israel securing its existence and expanding its territory beyond the UN Partition Plan borders. The West Bank and East Jerusalem were occupied by Jordan, and the Gaza Strip was occupied by Egypt.

2. Suez Crisis (Suez War)

Date: 1956 Background: Israel, France, and the UK launched a joint military operation against Egypt after Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser nationalized the Suez Canal. Israel's main objective was to open the Straits of Tiran, which Egypt had closed, and to eliminate Palestinian fedayeen attacks. Outcome: International pressure, especially from the United States and the Soviet Union, forced the withdrawal of Israeli, French, and British forces. The Suez Canal remained under Egyptian control.



3. Six-Day War

Date: 1967 Background: Israel launched a preemptive strike against Egypt, Jordan, and Syria in response to escalating tensions and military build-up in the region. Outcome: Israel achieved a swift and decisive victory, capturing the Sinai Peninsula, Gaza Strip, West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights. This war had a profound impact on the region's geopolitics.

4. Yom Kippur War (October War)

Date: 1973 Background: Egypt and Syria launched a coordinated surprise attack on Israel on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism. The conflict was marked by heavy fighting and significant casualties. Outcome: Israel managed to repel the Arab forces, and the war eventually led to peace negotiations, including the Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt in 1978.

5. First Lebanon War

Date: 1982-2000 (Israeli involvement in Lebanon lasted until 2000) Background: Israel invaded Lebanon in 1982 to remove the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) from the country and to establish a friendly government. The conflict escalated, leading to a protracted Israeli presence in southern Lebanon. Outcome: Israel withdrew from most of Lebanon in 2000, but the conflict contributed to instability in the region, including the rise of Hezbollah.

6. Second Intifada

Date: 2000-2005 Background: The Second Intifada was a Palestinian uprising against Israeli rule, characterised by violent clashes, suicide bombings, and other acts of terrorism. Outcome: The conflict resulted in significant casualties on both sides and had a profound impact on the peace process.

7. Second Lebanon War

Date: 2006 Background: Hezbollah, a Shiite militant group in Lebanon, launched an attack on Israel, capturing two Israeli soldiers, which sparked a month-long conflict. Outcome: The war ended with a UN-brokered ceasefire, with no clear victory for either side. It had lasting implications for the region's security situation.

8. Gaza Wars

Israel has been involved in several conflicts with Hamas, the Palestinian group governing the Gaza Strip. These include Operation Cast Lead (2008-2009), Operation Pillar of Defense (2012), and Operation Protective Edge (2014). These conflicts resulted in extensive casualties and destruction in Gaza.

