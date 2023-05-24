In Pics | List of PTI leaders arrested after Imran Khan's May 9 arrest
Former Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan was detained on Tuesday, May 9 on corruption charges. The corruption case is one of the 150 cases registered against him. However, he has denounced the allegations against him and maintained that the charges are part of an attempt by the government and military generals to sideline him and his party from politics.
His arrest sparked widespread protests by his supporters. It also raised worries about the stability of the country as it is struggling with its worst economic crisis in decades. Following the violent protests by PTI workers, several leaders of the PTI were also arrested. With the recent wave of arrests targeting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and leaders, several prominent figures from different provinces have publicly announced their resignation from the party.
Here’s a list of all the PTI leaders arrested till date:
Shah Mahmood Qureshi re-arrested
Former Pakistan Foreign Minister of (PTI) Shah Mahmood Qureshi was on Tuesday, May 23 re-arrested minutes after being released from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Party leader Cheema arrested
Party leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema was also re-arrested immediately after her release.
(Photograph:Others)
Mazari quits PTI after her arrest
Shireen Mazari, who was also arrested multiple times by the police over recent violence, resigned from the party on Tuesday, May 23, and announced her retirement from active politics due to health and family reasons.
(Photograph:Others)
Senior vice-president of PTI arrested
Senior vice-president Fawad Chaudhry was arrested on Wednesday, May 10 outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad. Fawad quit PTI on Wednesday, May 24.
(Photograph:Twitter)
PTI general secretary arrested
PTI general secretary Asad Umar was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by officials of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and capital police on Wednesday, May 10. Umar was at the IHC preparing to file a plea to seek permission to meet Khan.
(Photograph:Others)
Ali Zaidi's arrest
Sindh Police arrested PTI senior leader Ali Haider Zaidi on charges of fraud and issuing threats on Saturday, April 15.
(Photograph:Others)
PTI president of Gujarat arrested
Salim Sarwar Joda, President of PTI Gujarat was also arrested on Wednesday, May 10 outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad
(Photograph:Twitter)
Former Pakistani PM arrested
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday, May 9, from inside the High Court in Islamabad by National Accountability Bureau on the charges of corruption in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust. Imran owns the trust alongside his wife, Bushra Bibi.