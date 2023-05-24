In Pics | List of PTI leaders arrested after Imran Khan's May 9 arrest

Former Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan was detained on Tuesday, May 9 on corruption charges. The corruption case is one of the 150 cases registered against him. However, he has denounced the allegations against him and maintained that the charges are part of an attempt by the government and military generals to sideline him and his party from politics.

His arrest sparked widespread protests by his supporters. It also raised worries about the stability of the country as it is struggling with its worst economic crisis in decades. Following the violent protests by PTI workers, several leaders of the PTI were also arrested. With the recent wave of arrests targeting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and leaders, several prominent figures from different provinces have publicly announced their resignation from the party.

Here’s a list of all the PTI leaders arrested till date:

